LAHORE - Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) will organize a seminar titled “Kashmir: Current Situation and Pakistan’s Policy Options on Thursday (today) at 11am. SPIR Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad Chairman Dr Nazir Hussain will shed light on the topic. The five-day co-curricular competition continued at Punjab University new campus. On Thursday, poetry and second round of declamation contest will be held at IER.