KARACHI-The multi-faceted stylist, Ehtesham Ansari fashionably exhibited his artistic vision ‘A Moment In My Space’ at an all-exclusive photography event that took place on yesterday at the beautifully designed Studio Seven Art Gallery.

Famous designer Mohsin Sayeed kicked off the evening with his wit, charm and incredible energy that helped stimulate the crowd whilst viewing art.

Ehtesham’s exhibition display focused on a concept so raw and uniquely intriguing that one couldn’t help but get engrossed in interpreting the photographs in their own unique ways. Through ‘A Moment In My Space’ he explored the dynamics of a private and personal setting, one that most of us do not pay adequate attention to – a bathroom. Often visited, and even more often overlooked, a bathroom is a reflection of our personality, even if we do not recognize it to be so. He creatively explored the area in eleven different forms through thought-provoking black and white life-size images that highlighted eleven untold fashion stories. Each photograph was different from the other, with a deeper meaning and a vision of its own.

The images were shot by the talented trio, Bilal Khan, Syed Faryab and Danish Ansari. The color theme of the exhibition was white, black and yellow adding more life to the entire look and feel of this distinctive concept.

The eleven photographs featured prominent personalities including Iman Ali, Sanam Saeed, Zoe Viccaji, Hareem Farooq, Zhalay Sarhadi, Ayesha Toor and a few models; Zara Abid, Rizwan Ali Jaffery, Waleed Siddique, Maya Talpur and Kamran Ahmed.

“It’s a mixed feeling, I feel content as I am presenting something which involves thought process and I think many would also be able to relate to it,” said Ehtesham Ansari.

The exhibition will be open for public from April 25th to May 6th at the Studio Seven Art Gallery in Karachi so make sure to check it out.