Share:

SIALKOT-An accused escaped from the police custody after dodging the police at Dharam Kot-Satrah check post in Daska tehsil.

The police produced accused Imriaz before a local magisterial court in a case of possessing illicit arms. The court ordered the Satrah police to send the accused to Sialkot District Jail. But instead of sending the accused to district jail, the police kept the accused detained at Dharam Kot-Satrah police check post, from where the accused managed to escape.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case (No. 171/2018) against ASI Abdul Qadus and constable Jamil under sections 223 and 224 PPC.