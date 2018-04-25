Share:

NOWSHERA VIRKAN-A health team in a crackdown sealed dozens of illegal clinics of quacks and laboratories while a physician was taken into custody

The drug inspector sealed Ashfaq Clinic, Naseer Clinic in village Noorpur, Dr Atiqur Rehman in Philoki, Dr Ghulam Murtaza Clinic, Asif Clinic, Irfan Clinic in Kot Ladha, Bath Clinic in Harchoki, Kamran Laboratory Budha Goraya and Saeed Clinic in Doburji Virkan.

In another raid, a Punjab Health Care Commission team along with Deputy District Officer (Health) Arshid Virk in city Nowshera Virkan sealed Sufiyan Laboratory, KhanLaboratory and Ghulam Muhammad Dental Clinic.

The quack was busy operating a patient when taken into custody. The team also visited Haider Medical Store and Rehman Medical Store where they got the samples of medicines for laboratory test.

Wheat crops on 50 acres in village Khara and harvesting machine were burnt. The wheat was owned by Yasin Gujar, Shabir Gujar, Ghafoor Khan, Rana Safdar Khan, Rafiq Gujarand Farooq Khan.

However, Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and saved the wheat crop of the adjacent fields.

In another incident, wheat corp on 1 acre in village Tarkhana wala was also burnt to ashes. The farming community, especially the small farmers has urged the government to compensate the farmers.