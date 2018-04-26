Share:

London - Head coach Mickey Arthur says Pakistan are ‘under no illusions’ how difficult their two-Test series in England will be despite the hosts' trying winter.

Joe Root's side failed to win a Test in Australia or New Zealand, crumbling to a 4-0 defeat in the Ashes and losing 1-0 to New Zealand during a series in which they were bowled out for 58 in Auckland. However, England have not been beaten in a series at home since Sri Lanka triumphed 1-0 in 2014, with Pakistan one of two sides - New Zealand the other - to limit them to a draw in that time, earning a 2-2 stalemate in 2016. "England are a really good side and in these conditions they are outstanding," said Pakistan coach Arthur, whose team will play at Lord's from May 24-28 and Headingley from June 1-5, after serving as the opposition for Ireland's maiden Test, at Malahide, from May 11-15. "We are under no illusions, it will be a tough series. I watched a lot of England in the Ashes and they weren't too bad. They had opportunities in a lot of the Test matches which they just didn't close off.

"There are not that many sides that win away from home these days, so that's how we are challenging ourselves. We've got a dressing room full of young cricketers who are extremely talented. "We are trying to resurrect our Test side, so let's hope it all goes well for us."

Arthur coached Australia between 2011 and 2013 and admits he was "shocked" by the ball-tampering scandal that engulfed the side on their tour of his native South Africa earlier this year, which resulted in Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft being hit with suspensions. Bancroft subsequently had his contract as Somerset's overseas player for the 2018 campaign terminated but Arthur feels it "would be good" for the opener, Smith and Warner to play domestic cricket if the ECB permitted it.

"For them to be missing the amount of cricket they are missing is tough on them so if the ECB allowed it, it would be good for them to keep playing," added Arthur, with Surrey coach Michael di Venuto having revealed his county would be open to Smith and Warner playing for them.

"In a way, I feel really sorry for them. I can understand they were really stupid and they've paid a massive price for it.

"I know Steve Smith, he would be absolutely gutted. Cameron Bancroft is a new guy on the block so for him it would be really hard to swallow and Davey [Warner]. "[The ball-tampering] was a shock to me - I was really disappointed, when I saw it go down. Australia always play their cricket really hard, [but] they've pushed 'the line'.

"I just want to know where 'the line' is because I'm not sure many people do know where it is and what it is. Hopefully this is a reality check for world cricket and makes everybody sit back and take stock. "Hopefully, something good comes out if it," he added.