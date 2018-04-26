Share:

SIALKOT-Ambassador of Belgium in Pakistan Mr Frederic Verheyden has shown keen interest in the direct imports of goods from Pakistan instead of importing these sports goods indirectly from other European countries on higher prices.

He said that the import of these sports goods directly from Sialkot-Pakistan could be helpful in boosting the mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Belgium.

The Belgian ambassador announced full technical assistance to promote and develop the SMEs in Pakistan, saying that Belgium wanted to establish strong trade ties with Pakistan. He also stressed a need for making efforts to establish strong trade relations between Pakistan and Belgium.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of the sports goods manufacturers and exporters at Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEAS). PSGMEA Chairman Husnain Iftikhar Cheema presided over the meeting.

The envoy added that Belgium was much keen to boost the mutual trade ties with Pakistan, pledging to make efforts to remove all the hurdles from the way of promoting the mutual trade between Pakistan and Belgium.

He said that the time was high to do more for further increasing the mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Belgium. Mr Frederic also pledged to make efforts to increase the mutual trade volume in favour of Pakistan, saying that Pakistan business community ensure maximum exports to Belgium and other European Union Countries through Belgium by taking the full advantages of GSP Plus status.

He said that the Pakistani businessmen would be welcomed in Belgium. The ambassador invited the Sialkot exporters to divert their business activities to Belgium. He said that the Sialkot exporters have the great potential to explore and capture the international trade markets of Belgium and EU countries by exporting their diversified traditional and non-traditional export products.

He assured Sialkot exporters of easy access to international Belgian trade markets and even the EU trade markets through Belgium. He also asked the Sialkot exporters to participate in the international trade fairs and exhibitions to be held in Belgium.

He also stressed a need for making some effective joint efforts to boost mutual trade. He vowed to make sincere efforts to boost mutual trade ties, saying that the time was ripe to further strengthen trade ties. He said that both the countries have been enjoying cordial trade relations.

PSGMEA Chairman Husnain Iftikhar Cheema said that Sialkot exporters have a great potential to explore and capture the international trade markets of Belgium by exporting their traditional and non-traditional export products. For improving bilateral trade, Sialkot exporters suggested that exchange of trade delegations and one-to-one meetings of businessmen of both the sides might be arranged.

He said that Sialkot-made sports goods, surgical instruments, leather products, gloves of all sorts, textiles items, sports wear, martial arts uniforms & accessories, musical instruments, kitchen ware, hollow ware, knives, cutlery items and military uniform badges etc. could find a good market in Belgium.

He said that both Pakistan and Belgium have always enjoyed cordial relations based on mutual trust and confidence in each other’s expertise.

He stated that most of the sports brands and companies in Belgium were currently working with Sialkot sports industry and Belgium being a sports loving nation has a very special connection with the sports manufacturing industry of Sialkot.