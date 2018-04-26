Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) employees stage a protest against administrative officers’ corruption on Wednesday.

The protest was led by President Nauman Ahmed Rajput and Sindh Vice President Mir Muhammad Palari under the banner of All Pakistan Clerks Association Mirpurkhas. They raised slogans against the administrative officers and alleged that chairman and other officers had allegedly involved in corruption.

Nauman Ahmed and Muhammad Palari blamed that administration of the board has been oppressing with the employees for last some years as despite submitting their charter of demands but no attention was yet given to give facilities to the employees by accepting their demands.

They said anti-corruption establishment had conducted the inquiry and registered the case against the chairman and the other officers while later accused were granted bail by the courts.

They warned that their protest campaign will remain continue till acceptance of their demands.

WATER SHORTAGE

Abadgars have announced observoing complete shutter down strike at Jhuddo Town today (Thursday) to protest against acute shortage of irrigation water.

It was also announced that a protest rally will also be taken out in Jhuddo Town and would also stage sit-in at Mirpurkhas Jhuddo main road to record their protest and forcing the administration to restore water supply in their tail end areas.