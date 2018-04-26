Share:

LOS ANGELES-American pop star Britney Spears is set to launch her own line of branded merchandise in 2019. Britney Spears is launching her own line of branded merchandise. The 36-year-old pop star has teamed up with Epic Rights to deliver the Britney Spears Lifestyle range, which will feature fashion apparel, hair care and accessories, as well as electronics, with the line having an anticipated launch of spring 2019. Britney said: ‘’I am excited to collaborate with Epic Rights to create a new contemporary lifestyle collection.’’ Larry Rudolph, Britney’s manager, explained that the collection is her ‘’next step in connecting with her legions of loyal fans around the globe’’. He continued: ‘’Sharing her style and fashion sense through products she has developed is a testament to her authenticity as well as her commitment to and appreciation of the fans that have made it all possible.’’ The chart-topping star hopes that, through her partnership with Epic Rights, she will be able to develop her brand globally. It has been confirmed, too, that the firm will take charge of her e-commerce commitments. Dell Furano, chief executive officer of Epic Rights, is thrilled to have joined forces with the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker.

He said: ‘’Britney continues to be one of the biggest pop stars in the world with numerous multi-platinum records and awards over the past 20 years. ‘’As a passionate artist, successful businesswoman and devoted mother, her strive for excellence is unparalleled.’’ As well as preparing for the launch of her own branded merchandise, Britney is set to embark on a US and European tour later this year, with her series of shows beginning on July 12.