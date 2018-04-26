Share:

KANDHKOT - Cheating has been rampant in Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana examination centres due to lack of any mechanism to control this evil. It was observed that intermediate students were carrying notebooks, solved papers, guides and cell phones in centres freely.

The concerned authorities have not been taken the proper steps to prevent the candidates for bringing those cheating material in the centres.

It was reported that due to none proper vigilance, monitoring and management from the boards, the unfairness have been increased day-by-day throughout the Sindh.

Peons of the schools and colleges and local police especially those who were deputed at the centres also found assisting the students by providing them answered copies or solved papers. They charged ‘bribe’ as per paper.

It is worthy to mention here that parents and friends who are assisting their children for cheating may be they don't know that they are not supporting them for the getting good marks in the exams but they are destroying their future.

Whereas, no action was taken against those people who were remain present in and outside of the centres.