GUJRANWALA-CIA police have nabbed three proclaimed offenders from Dubai and one from Faisalabad while the FIA arrested two gang leaders involved in human trafficking and extortion of money from Gujrat and Kharian.

FIA Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel said that on a tip off, the FIA team conducted a raid at Chenab bridge and arrested accused Shakil Butt who was involved in sending people Libya and other countries illegally.

Three Pakistani citizens whom recently died in a boat sinking incident at Libyan ocean were also sent by the said accused namely Shakil Butt.

He further said that second accused Mian Amjad was involved in extortion of money from the citizens by black mailing them. He would send the youth to Turkey and later extort Rs8,000,000 from the families of four youth by showing their photographs being tortured by the smugglers. He asked the families if they did not give money their sons could not be released from the custody of human traffickers. Mufakhir Adeel said that teams have been set up to arrest the other members of these gangs.

Meanwhile, CIA police claimed to have arrested four accused involved in murder and ransom incidents in Dubai and Pakistan. DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar said that accused Tariq Salim, Farooq and Gohar Ramazan have been arrested from Dubai while Usman was arrested from Faisalbad.

All the accused were involved in dozens of dacoity, murder and ransom incidents. He said accused Tariq Saleem is father of a proclaimed offender namely Luqman alias Hallako, the accused was operating the gang from Duabi to collect ransom from the business community and other citizens. The DSP said that all possible steps would be taken to provide protection for the citizen and business community. He said arrested accused will soon be brought from Dubai to Pakistan and all preparation in this regard have been completed.

VERIFICATION: Punjab Land Records Authority completed the computerised verification of 689,746 applications received from the food department for purpose of wheat procurement campaign.

It was told that 666,588 applications have been passed in verification process while about 22,888 applications were rejected. Punjab Land Records Authority Director General Zafar Iqbal said that all the applications filled by the farmers have been scrutinised on merit. He said all the staff of land record authority completed this task before given time by working day and night. The director general further added that working of all the staff is being monitored and the officials having best performance will be given appreciation letters and prizes.