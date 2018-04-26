Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the need for bringing in reforms.

He was addressing a video conference from Model Town on Wednesday.

Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, noted lawyer Mustafa Ramday and senior officials attended the meeting. Former governor Shahid Hamid and Additional Advocate General Asma Hamid participated from Islamabad through video link. provincial ombudsman, additional chief secretary, legal experts, secretaries and other officials participated from Civil Secretariat.

During the meeting, different proposals and recommendations regarding prompt relief to people as well as further improving the standard of civic amenities came under discussion.

The CM said that transformation of present system is important to make it commensurate with public aspirations through important reforms. “We have to move further to give final shape to the proposals so that rapid relief could be provided to the people,” he said.

He appreciated that committee has presented feasible proposals and appreciated the performance of committee members for devising proposals in a professional manner.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in road accident near Layyah. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured.

Also, Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari called on PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Shehbaz assured him of speeding up development works in South Punjab, saying: “In every development programme, South Punjab has been given ten percent additional quota.” The CM criticised the previous governments for doing nothing for South Punjab.

He said: “It is the PML-N that got resolutions approved from the Punjab Assembly for the establishment of South Punjab and restoration of defunct province of Bahawalpur. No other political party dared get approved such resolutions.”

Shehbaz said resources to the tune of billions of rupees have been utilised for the construction and restoration of rural roads and thousands of kilometers long carpeted roads have been constructed in rural areas of South Punjab.