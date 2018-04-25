Share:

islamabad-Community and service-oriented policing is the only way to win public confidence and conciliatory committees can play their role in effectively bridging the gap between police and people.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr Sultan Azam Temuri while addressing the members of Neighbourhood Watch Committees, Conciliatory Committees and Human Rights Officers at Golra Police Station. SDPO Saddar Ghulam Muhammad Baqir, SHO Golra Police Station Abdul Razzaq and other officers were also present on this occasion. The IGP said that community policing has three parts as interaction is made in the first phase and community members tell the issues during the second phase and the solution of these problems are derived collectively during the last phase. In neighbourhood watch committees, he said students, doctors, housewives and notables have been included.

He said Islamabad police is highly committed to serve the people and enhance liaison with the community through inculcating various friendly measures in order to win public support. The IGP said that developed countries acknowledge the advantages of community policing and it would be ensured with the support of public. He said that the main purpose of such committees is to monitor the activities around them and inform the police in case of any suspicious activity. He assured that the names of those giving important information will not be revealed and complete coordination will be made with such people.

The IGP said that the force is utilizing all available resources for protecting the lives and property of the citizens and said that cooperation of the community is vital. He appealed the members of committees to give suggestions in handling various police related affairs. The IGP thanked all the committees’ members and hoped for an enhanced coordination in the future to combat anti-social elements. He said that immediate relief to people is possible when citizens and police work jointly at 22 police stations of Islamabad. He said that conciliatory committees are working well and it would be endeavoured to give legal status to their decisions as 99 percent cases are related to police stations.