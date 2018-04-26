Share:

Lotte Kolson inaugurates new factory

LAHORE (PR): Lotte Kolson, the manufacturer of one of the most popular snacks brands Slanty, Bravo biscuits & pasta and part of South Korean industrial conglomerate Lotte Group, has achieved another huge milestone by launching its new, state-of-the-art factory built on 20 acres in Phoolnagur Multan Road, Kasur district. This high-tech plant is set to boost the country’s economy and is proof of the collaboration between the countries of South Korea and Pakistan. The factory was inaugurated by Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana (Governor Punjab) along with Sungkyu Kwak (Ambassador Republic of Korea), Jaehyuk Lee (vice chairman Lotte Food & Beverages Business Unit) and Myung Ki Min (president Lotte Confectionery). Top management of Lotte Group, both from Republic of Korea and Pakistan, some key government officials, partner agencies and the media also attended the inauguration.

Speaking at the occasion of the factory’s inauguration, Abdul Latif, CEO Lotte Kolson, shared, “Lotte’s new plant in Phoolnagur in Kasur is a huge investment in the Pakistani economy. This investment demonstrates our long-term commitment in expanding operations in Pakistan. Lotte Group is dedicated to pursuing highest quality in every area and hence has ensured that strictest hygiene protocols are followed in the new plant. The factory will produce LOTTE’s globally acclaimed brand LOTTE Choco Pie that has already won the hearts of millions of consumers around the world. Going forward Lotte Group will be bringing the new brands to the Lotte Kolson such as the world-famous Spout and many others.”

Lotte group is eyeing Pakistan with great interest and in near future will make even more investments in multiple categories as more companies of Lotte group will enter into Pakistan to participate in its economic growth.

Dulux adds colour and verve to Lahore Biennale

LAHORE (PR): Recently, Lahore, a city of gardens and monuments, played host to LBF01 – the stunning inaugural arts and culture celebration by the Lahore Biennale Foundation held at seven distinct cultural and historical venues around the city. With a rich and complex history, the landmarks of Lahore were indeed the ideal choice of venue for an artistic intervention of this nature. AkzoNobel, a leading global paints and coatings company and manufacturer of Dulux, was the Lahore Biennale Foundation’s ‘color partner’ for the contemporary art feast which created a multitude of engagement opportunities among local and international artists and general public.

Held from18th to 31st March 2018, Lahore Biennale addressed the dynamics of ‘public’ art and engagement by developing art in public spaces and public programs along with opportunities for critical thinking.

Exhibits and events for LB01 were held at the historically significant Lahore Fort, Mubarak Haveli, ShahiHamam, Lahore Museum, Alhamra Art Center, Bagh-e-Jinnah and Lahore Canal that engaged with city’s Mughal, Colonial and Modern layers. Over 50 artists and collectives participated including artists from Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Iran, Turkey, Sri Lanka, as well as from Europe and United States.

Prides of UCP shined at C’wealth Games

LAHORE (PR): UCP’s wrestler Mohammad Inam Butt earned Pakistan the only gold medal at Commonwealth Games’ 18, held on the Gold Coast, Queensland (Australia) recently. Another student of UCP, Tayyab Raza brought home bronze medal. A student of Punjab Group of Colleges, Muhammad Bilal won bronze medal. The winners attributed their win to their institutions.

Mohsin Nathani joins HABIBMETRO as CEO

KARACHI (PR): Habib Metropolitan Bank (HABIBMETRO) has announced that Mohsin A Nathani has joined the Bank as president & chief executive officer with effect from April 23, 2018.

Nathani is a seasoned senior banker with over 25 years of experience covering Asia (East and South East), Middle East and Levant regions. He has also, during his career, led operations of major international banks in Pakistan. HABIBMETRO is a leading local bank with strong focus on trade finance and commercial banking. HABIBMETRO has over 300 branches in 90 cities across Pakistan. HABIBMETRO is majority owned by Habib Bank AG Zurich, which has global presence in four continents through its branches, subsidiaries and representative offices.

Huawei P20 lite now available in Pakistan

LAHORE (PR): The HUAWEI P20 lite is now available in Pakistan. Debuting at a price of Rs 35,999, the HUAWEI P20 lite is the new selfie superstar. This midrange smartphone is an amalgamation of ecstatic design, superb dual back cameras and other flagship Huawei features that give a power-packed performance – a signature of the HUAWEI P Series.

“ The HUAWEI P20 lite is another addition to our league of innovative devices which outperforms its world-renowned predecessor. We're proud to bring a new selfie superstar in Pakistan, which will truly become the country's favourite midrange smartphone,” said Blueking Wang, Manager, Huawei Consumer Business Group.