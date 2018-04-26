Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will bring prosperity to Pakistan. He was addressing at International Exhibition and Conference on China-Pakistan Skilled & Technical Education jointly organised by E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt) Limited and China Pakistan Business and Investment Promotion Council.

The chief minister said that the universities of both China and Pakistan had signed agreements for skill development for CPEC projects. He said that Chinese experts were training locals for Thar coal projects.

Over 20 universities of skill development and technical education have participated in the conference.

Murad Ali Shah said Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in 1968 realised that China was the only partner to help Pakistan. “Now this has become reality,” the chief minister said.

He said that first project of Thar coal would be started from next year. He further informed that by this year-end coal extraction would be started from Thar coal mines. The chief minister said that joint projects initiated by both the countries would benefit the people of both the sides.

Jack Tang, Chairman, China Pakistan Business and Investment Promotion Council, said that estimated cost of CPEC project was 46 billion dollars about two years back but now it had exceeded 100 billion dollars.

He said that economic progress in Pakistan was impressive. Tang said that in order sustain the pace of economic growth there was need to ensure skill development and technical education.

He said CPEC projects would require thousands of skilled work force. Considering the huge requirement over 20 universities from China were collaborating with Pakistanis education institutes. Tang said China had achieved rapid growth in developing skilled work force in the world. He said China would extend all support to Pakistan in capacity building.

Sumera Nadeem Siddiqui, Secretary, Board of Investment, on a video link addressed the conference and said Pakistan can only benefit from CPEC projects when skilled persons are available in the relevant fields. She said that the joint collaboration in technical education of both the countries would help Pakistan. She urged the youth to take benefit from this opportunity and contribute their role in the economic growth.

Umair Nizam, Vice President, E-Commerce Gateway stressed the need of advanced education for youth for participating in the CPEC projects. About eight memorandum of understandings (MoUs) were signed between Pakistan and Chinese universities on the occasion.

Admiral Syed Arifullah Hussain, Muhsin Shekhani Patron In Chief of Association of Builders and Association (ABAD), Sardar Shaukat Popalzai, President, Balochistan Econoimc Forum and representatives of Pakistan and Chinese universities visited the halls.

The conference was also addressed by Gu Zhanchun, Director of International Cooperation and Exchange Department, the Chinese Society of Vocational and Technical Education, Professor Dr Sarosh Lodhi, vice chancellor, NED University, Sun Ping’an, Chancellor of Guizhou Aerospace Vocational and Technical College etc.