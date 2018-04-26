Share:

Rawalpindi - City Police Officer (CPO) Afzaal Kauser, at a press conference held at Police Line Number 1 on Wednesday, stated that the Dolphin Force would be tasked to patrol areas with a high crime rate to better protect the lives of people.

He further said that police have a plan to launch a massive crackdown against the drug peddlers and suppliers in the district in order to save the young population from the destructive effects of narcotics.

Under the plan, as many as 95 inspectors have been sanctioned for Rawalpindi district although only 45 inspectors are performing duties. With a vision to reform the police department, CPO said he would ensure the availability of all Station House Officers in police station to redress of grievances of citizens.