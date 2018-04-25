Share:

islamabad-Deputy Inspector General (Operations) National Highways and Motorways Police, Abbas Ahsan has said that deaf and dumb people have their own capabilities and it is the need of the hour to take initiatives to support and facilitate them.

He said such special people are an integral part of the society. He was addressing a certificate distribution ceremony held in connection with Sign Language course at NH&MP, Driving Licensing Authority Islamabad.

The DIG was invited as chief guest at the certificate distribution ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by SP (HQ) Adeel Zhahzad, CPO (DLA) Inam Elahi, CPO Road Safety Training Institute Saeeda Aslam, and other senior officers of Motorway Police.

Abbas Ahsan said that NH&MP is working to address the issues faced by hearing impaired people while travelling on road. In this regard, NH&MP is going to introduce insignia for deaf and dumb, introduction of syllabus related to deaf in the driving training institutes and deployment of sign language interpreters in DLA for the facilitation of deaf and dumb.

He further said that hearing impaired persons are an important part of our society and its NH&MP’s mission to resolve their road related problems with mutual understanding. He was of the view that it’s crucial to familiarize these hearing impaired persons with the working environment of NH&MP.

He said a road safety booklet containing road safety messages in sign language has been especially designed to educate them regarding road safety. He further said that these people need our attention to excel in all walks of life. At the end of ceremony DIG, Operations NH&MP Abbas Ahsan distributed certificates among the participants of course.