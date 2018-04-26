Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a petition moved by the commission officials against non-payment of election allowance pending for last general elections.

Justice Ayesha A Malik was hearing the case who sought detailed reply from the ECP. Muhammad Saleem and other officials approached the court, saying that the next general elections were round the corners and they had been issued a new chart of their duties. They said on last general elections, the authorities promised to pay them election allowance but they could not get the promised allowance.

The petitioners prayed to the court to order the authorities for payment of their due allowances. After hearing their initial arguments, Justice Malik issued notices to the ECP and sought reply.

In a separate case about alleged unverified votes of NA-120, the Lahore High Court on Wednesday adjourned till May 02 the hearing of the case due to unavailability of the PTI’s counsel. As Justice Aminuddin Khan resumed the hearing the counsel who was due to represent PTI leader Yasmin Rashid could not appear which led the court to defer the proceedings till next date.

Dr. Rashid had claimed that there had been over 29,000 unverified votes in NA-120. She said these votes were cast to support her rival candidate Kalsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who was declared disqualified by the Supreme Court in Panama papers’ case. The petitioner said the unverified votes were not available with National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), which she said cast doubt on transparency of the by-election.

She prayed to the court to direct the ECP to cancel the unverified votes and also set aside the results of the by-poll.

Kalsoom Nawaz, the spouse of former premier Nawaz Sharif, stood successful on the seat of NA-120 which fell vacant after disqualification of her husband and the then head of the PML-N.