islamabad-Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in collaboration with American Refugee Committee (ARC) on Wednesday launched a program to enrol over one million out-of school children.

The program will be supported by (EAA) Foundation, Qatar. This program is a part of a global initiative by EAA to educate 10 Million out of school children globally.

The program launched in the country will enrol 1050000 out of school children aged 6 to 16 in all provinces including Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Azad Jammu& Kashmir (AJK), FATA and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Over the course of three years, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Government of Pakistan & American Refugee Committee, Pakistan intend to reach and enrol children into quality primary education in 55 districts of Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. In addition to Provincial Education Departments, National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), BECS and Elementary and Secondary Foundation and JICA are also partners in this program.

Federal minister for Education Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman said on this occasion that strengthening education systems is also a priority for the government.

He said that the out of school children is one of the challenges but it is due to the steps taken by the present government that the number of the out of school children has dropped phenomenally, therefore, enrolment in schools increased in the country.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to achieve the national targets under Goal 4 of Sustainable Development Goals which aims to provide quality education to the people of Pakistan. He further added that this uphill task can only be achieved through a collaborative effort of public, private, development sectors and philanthropic support.

Speaking at the Launch Ceremony, Country Representative ARC Pakistan, Dr Tariq Cheema said that ARC is committed to invest in our future generations through education. He thanked the representatives of provincial education departments and partners for joining hands to strengthen the educations system in Pakistan.

Secretary Education Punjab Dr Allah Baksh Malik, Chairperson NCHD Rozina Alam Khan, Joint Educational Advisor Rafiq Tahir, and Representative of Qatar Embassy Masoud Talib H.M. Al-Athbi were also present at the occasion.