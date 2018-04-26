Share:

LAHORE - Brilliant knocks of Sahibzada Farhan (155) and M Rizwan (124) guided Punjab to thumping 7-wicket victory over Balochistan in the high-scoring match of the One-Day Pakistan Cup 2018 played at the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Wednesday.

According to information made available here on Wednesday, the flat pitch of Iqbal Stadium proved to be a heaven for batsmen, who utilized it very well and succeeded in not only gathering good scores but also helped their teams score big totals. Balochistan started the match at brisk pace and succeeded in piling up a mammoth total of 365-3 in 50 overs. Bismillah Khan was hero of the day for Balochistan as he hammered 105-ball 106 runs with the help of 14 fours. Ahmed Shehzad also played an impressive knock of 95 runs of 85 balls studded with 6 fours and 3 sixes while M Nawaz slammed unbeaten 83 with the help of 8 fours and 2 sixes and Rameez Raja Junior struck significant 51 runs.

The bowlers seemed struggling throughout the match in scorching heat and were punished severely on the batting-friendly pitch. Only Kashif Bhatti succeeded in getting one wicket for 59 runs while M Sami (77), Usama Mir (77) and M Imran (66) proved to be very expensive bowlers for Punjab team.

Chasing the huge target of 366 runs, Punjab team were off to flying start as their batsmen also punished Balochistan bowlers at their will, thus achieved the required target in 48.5 overs for the loss of just 3 wickets. Sahibzada Farhan was the real hero of the day for Punjab as he hammered 155 runs of 145 balls studded with 17 fours and 2 wickets. M Rizwan also batted brilliantly and slammed unbeaten 124 off just 97 balls hitting 13 fours and 2 sixes. Earlier, Zain Abbas (47) partnering with Sahibzada Farhan gave a solid start to Punjab team. In the end, Captain Shoaib Malik played key role in landing his side home safely. Malik struck 8-ball 21 runs with the help of 3 fours and 1 six.

Same was the case with Balochistan bowlers, who were punished severely by Punjab batsmen, thanks to batting-friendly pitch made by the organisers. Only Shaheen Shah Afridi and M Iran succeeded in getting one wicket each, but both were expensive too along with Umar Gul (the most expensive bowler). For his outstanding batting display and match-winning knock, Sahibzada Farhan was declared player of the match. Rashid Riaz and M Sajid officiated the match as field umpires while Aziz-ur-Rehman was match referee.

Scoreboard

BALOCHISTAN:

Bismillah Khan c Imran b Kashif Bhatti 106

Naved Malik run out 9

Ahmed Shehzad run out 95

M Nawaz not out 83

Rameez Raja not out 51

EXTRAS: (b 2, lb 5, w 14) 21

TOTAL: (3 wckts, 50 overs) 365

FOW: 1-28, 2-201, 3-239

BOWLING: M Sami 10-0-77-0, Kashif Bhatti 10-1-59-1, M Imran 10-0-66-0, Usama Mir 10-0-77-0, Sohail Akhtar 2-0-21-0, Shoaib Malik 2-0-15-0, Shahid Yousuf 3-0-24-0, Asif Ali 3-0-19-0.

PUNJAB:

Zain Abbas run out 47

Sahibzada Farhan b Shaheen Afridi 155

M Rizwan not out 124

Shoaib Malik b M Irfan 21

Asif Ali not out 5

EXTRAS: (b 2, lb 3, nb 3, w 6) 14

TOTAL: (3 wckts, 48.5 overs) 366

FOW: 1-92, 2-330, 3-361.

BOWLING: Umar Gul 10-0-89-0, Sohail Tanvir 6-0-42-0, Anwar Ali 3-0-21-0, Shaheen Shah Afridi 9-0-61-1, Mohammad Nawaz 10-0-60-0, Mohammad Irfan 9.5-0-79-1, Khushdil Shah 1-0-9-0.

TOSS: Balochistan

UMPIRES: Rashid Riaz, Mohammad Sajid