rawalpindi-The Women Research and Resource Centre (WRRC) organized a seminar titled “Mainstreaming and Awareness on Transgender Rights” at Fatima Jinnah Women University on Wednesday.

FJWU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir was the chief guest on the occasion while CEO Wajood Organization Bubbly Malik, faculty members and other students attended the seminar.

The VC, Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir asked why we don’t talk about transgender rights, and emphasized on raising awareness about Trans rights.

Bubbly Malik (Founder, Transgender Activist) said that, “The transgender community deserves to be respected in the society; this is the Greatness of Allah, that he blessed me with this existence and you, your own existence”. Director WRRC Dr Shaheena Ayub Bhatti briefly talked about transgender rights awareness and introduced WRRC department to the guests.Human Rights Lawyer Khadija Ali talked about the “Bill of Transgender Rights” in detail.

At the end, VC FJWU Samina Amin Qadir presented souvenirs to the guests.