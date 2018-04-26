Share:



(L/R): Belgium's deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Development Cooperation Alexander De Croo, Danish Minister for International development Ulla Tornaes and French Junior Minister in charge of European affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne look on at the start of a meeting on the side of a conference on 'Supporting the future of Syria and the region' at EU council headquarters, in Brussels



(L/R): Dutch Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sigrid Kaag, French Junior Minister in charge of European affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, British Secretary of State for International Development Penny Mordaunt and Swedish State Secretary to Minister for Foreign Affairs, Annika Soeder speak at the start of a meeting on the side of a conference on 'Supporting the future of Syria and the region' at EU council headquarters, in Brussels



German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (L), Danish Minister for International development Ulla Tornaes (C)and Dutch Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sigrid Kaag speak at the start of a meeting on the side of a conference on 'Supporting the future of Syria and the region' at EU council headquarters, in Brussels



Dutch Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sigrid Kaag (L) and British Secretary of State for International Development Penny Mordaunt speak at the start of a meeting on the side of a conference on 'Supporting the future of Syria and the region' at EU council headquarters, in Brussels