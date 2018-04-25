Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Rose McGowan has revealed that the disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein “tried to contact” her in the aftermath of the assault scandal that rocked Hollywood and destroyed his career last year, although she has “no idea how he got my number”. The 44 year old former ‘Charmed’ star alleges that she received “texts [and] things like that” from Weinstein in the days and weeks following the numerous claims of serious assault and misconduct from many women – led by McGowan – last October. He denies all allegations.



Speaking to the BBC’s programme this week, McGowan explained: “I've got no idea how he got my number, but he also had former [Israeli intelligence agency] Mossad agents involved in my life so getting my personal phone number wasn't that hard.”