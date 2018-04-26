Share:

LAHORE - Hot and dry weather persisted in plains of the country including the City on Wednesday with experts predicting further increase in the mercury level during the next 3-4 days.

Lack of rains, winds and abundance od sunshine has caused gradual increase in temperature during the day and at nighttime.

Jacobabad remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 47 degree Celsius. Highest temperature in Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Sibbi, Moenjodaro and Khanpur was recorded 46C.

In Lahore, mercury reached 41C, making Wednesday the hottest day of current summer. Minimum temperature in the City was recorded 22C.

According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect extreme northern parts of the country.

Meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country including the City during the next 2-3 days. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.