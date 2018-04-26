Share:

Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court yesterday issued notices to Capital Development Authority (CDA) and other respondents in a petition moved against the alleged illegal changes by the developers in the original layout of Ghauri Town.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition and directed CDA to submit its report in this connection within ten days.

The petitioners including Farid Ahmed, Ibrar Khan, Abdul Majeed, Muhammad Muazzam Mirza and Sarfarz Ahmed Hanjra moved the court through their counsel Inamul Rahiem Advocate, Rana Abdul Qayyum Advocate and Malik Waheed Akhtar Advocate and cited CDA, Administrator M/s Ghouri Town, Raja Ali Akbar, Raja Sulaiman and Shakeel Abbassi as respondents.

They stated in petition that the respondent No.3 to 5 launched, marketed and managed the Housing Scheme with the name of Ghouri Town in Zone IV and V of Islamabad. As per the original lay out plan of phase-4A scheme, plots for parks, mosques, graveyards and schools were earmarked. Keeping this in view, the petitioners had purchased the plots and built their houses there.

They added, “Recently it has come to the knowledge and observation of the petitioners that respondents No.3 to 5 started converting the plots earmarked for amenities and recreational faiclities into residential and commercial plots in violation of the original layout plan.”

Petitioner argued that aggrieved of these deviations from the original layout plan regarding reservations made for amenities including parks, mosques, graveyards and schools, the petitioners along with other residents of the area lodged a complaint with respondent no.1 (CDA) and requested the civic agency to take legal action against the concerned persons, who in violation of the original layout plan are converting the amenities plots into residential and commercial plots.

They maintained that prior to this; CDA through a public notice had warned the respondents No. 3 to 5 and others to desist from their illegal activities failing which they were warned of legal action under CDA Ordinance 1960 and ICT (Zoning) Regulation 1992. Therefore, they prayed to the court that respondents may be directed to enforce the writ of law and take action in accordance with section 49-C of the CDA Ordinance, 1960, against the rampant violation of law regarding violation of layout plan.

They requested the court that the unlawful filling of land in the Korang Nullah for creation of new plots should be stopped and the nullah be restored to its original width.

They further said that all the illegal changes made in the original layout plan including conversion of residential plots into commercial demolished and the areas allocated for parking spaces may be restored to the original shape in accordance with the layout plan at the cost of those who violated them.