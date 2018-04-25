Share:

Lok Virsa to organise ‘Muzakra’ on life & teaching of Baba Farid

ISLAMABAD: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organise 4th session of the series ‘Muzakra’ on “Life and Teaching of Baba Farid” on April 26 at Faiz Heritage Library.

“Muzakra” is a bi-monthly program in which guest speakers bring their literary, intellectual, cultural and social works to Faiz Heritage Library and engage with audience to critique, explore and elaborate. In this session, we will discuss “Life and Teachings of Baba Farid” and highlight their relevance in our lives today with a particular focus on their impact on the lives of today’s youth, said an official of Lok Virsa.Dr Tanvir Anjum, professor of History at Quaid-i-Azam University and Professor Saeed Farani a teacher of Sufism would be the keynote speakers. Both the speakers have produced brilliant scholarly works on the subjects of Sufism and spirituality in South Asia. This would be an interactive session welcoming comments and discussion from the audience.–APP

PIMS BCC to provide state-of-the-art facility

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Burn Care Centre (BCC) was established on a clear idea that it will provide treatment to everyone with latest medical technology without charging a penny from them.

BCC is the first of its kind state-of-the-art facility in the country, with international standards medical equipments. It deals with all kinds of burn injuries caused due to blasts, acid attacks or electrocution.

The facility is working with the commitment of providing free of cost treatment to poor people with best services. Pakistan lacks a sufficient number of burn centres particularly in the northern region where the percentage of burn injuries is high.

There are Burn Centres at CMH Kharian, NESCOM and POF WAH but, the preference of these centres are entitled patients while private people cannot afford the cost of treatment there.–APP

BCC is functioning round the clock. According to statistical data, more than 6000 acute burn patients are managed annually at BCC, while in the last seven years, 49357 patients were reported, out of which 687 didn’t survive, which is 25 per cent of the total number.

The officials of BCC said that managing the influx of patients is a challenge because of non-availability of burn units at all District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQ), but it is not possible to return a victim from the doors of BCC. After a long walk of struggle, to realize the importance of expansion of BCC, the government approved the project and announced to double the capacity of the centre. The expansion includes raising the number of beds to 70 along with the rehabilitation centre.

Following the international standards there is one nurse, one patient ratio policy in the centre, while two state-of-the-art modular operation theatres, dialysis unit, endoscopy unit, blood bank, skin bank and latest central gases supply system are installed there.