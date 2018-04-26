Share:

LAHORE - After a span of nearly 11 years, legendary batsman and incumbent chief selector of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Inzamamul Haq will be seen in action with the bat. He will lead the Inzamamul Haq XI in the annual festival match of the Muslim Gymkhana Cricket Club on April 30, 2018 at the Lahore City Cricket Association ground. Former Test cricketer Taufeeq Umar will be the captain of the second team. The Muslim Gymkhana, since decades, has given wonderful cricketers to Pakistan including Inzamamul Haq, Ahmed Shehzad, Taufeeq Umer, Aqib Javed and various others.