ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) employees simply blew away the directives of Acting Director General Amer Ali Ahemd, as they are not in a mood to comply by office timings, waste time in chit chat and come late and leave the office early.

When this scribe visited Pakistan Sports Complex medical centre, patients were kept awaiting as the only doctor was busy in attending her friends, who were gathered in numbers, along with Director Accounts Ghazzanfar, who was supposed to file Liaqat Gymnasium finding report last week, but despite taking three more days, he failed to submit the report. Ghazzanfar is using delaying tactics to hush up the things, as he himself is a huge violator of office discipline. He arrives office at 9am instead of 8am while he is hardly available at his office, as he remains busy in visiting different offices.

When this scribe contacted DG Amer to know whether the finding report has finally been submitted, his reply was a big no and said: “Ghazzanfar wants more time to submit the report. I have given him two more days and warned him to submit it by 27th.”

When this scribe informed the DG that for the last two months or so, the entire staff is badly suffering due to non-availability of medicines at medical centre and patients were being given rough treatment and were asked to wait for hours as either doctor is not present at her seat, or she is too busy to perform her official duties. Amer promised to conduct an inquiry and give exemplary punishment to the violators and ensure medicines will be available in bulk, so employees may get relief.

When asked the NAB has sent an inquiry letter and wanted to conduct inquiry from 2008 onwards, whether he received the letter, Amer confirmed that the letter was received by PSB 13 days back, but they kept it hidden till 24th. “On my warning, the letter was produced all of a sudden. We will fully cooperate with not only NAB and FIA but also with other institutions, as it is also my top priority to ensure corruption-free institution.”

When asked whether PSB received letter from NIRC to close down office of PSB employees Union and barred them from utilising union funds, Amer said he didn’t receive any such letter and as soon as he receives the letter, he will take prompt action and comply with rules and regulations.

The facilities which are meant for athletes are being utilized free of cost by PSB employees which is a burden on national kitty. On this, Amer said: “I have given written directives in this regard and anyone found guilty of not following office orders will face the music.”