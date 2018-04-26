Share:

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia has confirmed it was behind the air strike that killed the number two leader of Yemen’s Huthi rebels last week, with insurgents warning they would avenge his death. “The heroes of the Royal Air Force were able to successfully target the leader of the Huthi militia Saleh al-Sammad,” Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States, Prince Khaled bin Salman, tweeted late Tuesday. Sammad, head of the Huthis’ supreme political council, was killed Thursday in the western province of Hodeida, the Iran-allied rebels said. The Huthis are battling the Saudi-backed Yemeni government - and a military coalition spearheaded by Riyadh - for control of the impoverished country.