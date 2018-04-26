Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau has unearthed a massive corruption scandal involving large-scale fake employment in the Punjab’s Central Police Office.

Believe it or not, over two dozen stenographers have been identified as bogus after six-year long service in the police department.

Initial investigation has revealed that some senior police clerks, by tempering record of the Punjab Public Service Commission, had employed as many as 22 stenographers in the police department in 2012.

A police spokesman Wednesday confirmed to The Nation that the bogus stenographers were immediately “placed under suspension” after the anti-graft body launched an investigation into the scam.

The Lahore NAB team uncovered the scandal soon after one of the victims filed a written complaint with the authority. The complainant also told the NAB investigators that he was deprived of his “right of job” by a gang of police clerks who inducted fake candidates in place of real candidates by tempering official record.

Not enough, the gang headed by Assistant Director Hassan Khan also collected millions of rupees from the bogus candidates. Mr Khan had been serving as Assistant Director at the central police office in 2011-12.

A senior official spoke to this reporter and said the police department was most likely to launch criminal investigation into the bogus staffing scandal. “All the characters will be booked according to the law. A criminal case is being registered with the police in this regard,” the official said on Wednesday.

A day earlier, Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan had suspended all the 22 bogus stenographers who were serving in different regions and units of the provincial police.

According to a notification issued by the Central Police Office (CPO), “As per letter bearing No PPSC–RA-1/2018/93, dated 03.04.2018 received from the Secretary Punjab Public Service Commission, Lahore, the recommendation letter No PSC-RB-1 1/2012/122, dated 21.04.2012 available in the record of CPO Lahore, relating to recruitment to the post of stenographers in the Punjab Police Department – 2011/2012 compared with the merit list held with PPSC recommendation letter issued on the same day i.e. 21.04.2012 and the press note uploaded on the PPSC website on 21.04.2012, there is difference in the name, father’s name/domicile of some candidates.”

The notification says, “In view of the above, the following stenographers presently serving in various regions/units are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect and closed to Admin Branch, CPO Lahore on administrative grounds till further orders.”

The regional police officers, capital city police officer, and the Lahore chief traffic officer are strictly directed that these stenographers “may please be relieved of their duties with the direction to report in Admin Branch, CPO immediately, and their salaries be stopped forthwith.”

The fake stenographers were identified in the Multan Region are Rehan Anwar, Hafiz Munir Murtaza and Adnan Manzoor. Similarly, Faisal Mushtaq, Muhammad Abbas, Mahmoodul Hassan, Muhammad Asif, Rashid Mahmood, Amdad Hussain, and Muhammad Naeem Aslam are serving in the Faisalabad region.

Stenographers including Muhammad Jawad Zafar Sukhera, Yasir Ali, Abdul Qayyum, Muhammad Shahid Amin and Muhammad Shoaib Younis are serving in the Bahawalpur Region. Also, Javed Hassan, Muhammad Akhtar Ali, and Faiz Ahmad are serving in the Gujranwala Region. Presently, stenographer Nasir Ali is serving in the Lahore traffic police while Abid Maqbool is working in the Punjab Highway Patrols.

The latest bogus staff scandal in the police department has put a big question mark on the working of the largest law enforcement agency.

In 2015, at least 136 police officers had been dismissed from service and booked under Anti-Terrorism Act following a similar bogus staff scandal surfaced in the Punjab Police. The bogus staff was deployed on the security duty for the then prime minister and other VIPs. The fake candidates had been employed by a gang of policemen that gave bogus jobs to a large number of jobseekers.