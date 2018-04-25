Share:

NOORPUR THAL-The government is utilising all available resources to provide the public with basic necessities of life, Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan said.

During his visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Noorpur Thal, he said that the government has spent millions of rupees on health department. The Punjab government has granted Rs9 million for the repair of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Noorpur Thal. The 40-bed Noorpur Thal Hospital will be upgraded to 80 beds in May, he said.

He went around the Emergency, nursery ward, operation theatre and medicine store. On the occasion, THQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Javed Mumtaz briefed the secretary health.

Dr Javed said that the number of patients visiting THQ Hospital is increasing with each passing day due to modern medical facilities. He said that patients are being provided with every possible medical facility at the hospital which, he pointed out, has helped win public trust in the state -run hospital.

He said that cleanliness is strictly ensured on the hospital’s premises. He said that all the doctors and paramedical staff are performing duty with honesty and dedication. On the occasion, Ali Jan Khan stressed that medical profession is the most sacred and the doctors and paramedics work with dedication and come up to the expectations of patients.