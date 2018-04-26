Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Wednesday strongly condemned the deadly and tragic attack in Toronto this week which resulted in loss of ten innocent lives and injuries to fourteen other.

A statement issued by the foreign ministry said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of victims, and we wish full recovery of the injured.”

Ten people were killed and 14 were injured when a man plowed a van into a crowd of pedestrians on a Toronto sidewalk on April 23 in what Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called “a senseless attack and a horrific tragedy.”

The driver, identified by authorities as Alek Minassian, was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.