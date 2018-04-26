Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan cricket team will open its World Cup 2019 campaign against the West Indies on May 31, 2019 at Nottingham.

The inaugural match of the mega cricketing event will be contested between hosts England and South Africa on May 30 at The Oval Ground. After West Indies, Pakistan team will take on hosts England on June 3 at Nottingham. They the green caps will vie against Sri Lanka on June 7 at Bristol, Australia on June 12 at Taunton.

Old Trafford, Manchester will host the tournament's big one match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India on June 16 while in the remaining matches, Pakistan will vie against South Africa on June 23 at Lord’s, New Zealand on June 26 at Birmingham, Afghanistan on June 29 at Leeds and in the last league match, they will play against Bangladesh on July 5 at Lord’s.

The World Cup knockouts will start from July 9, when the first semifinal will be contested while the second semifinal will be held on July 11. July 12 will be reserved day while the final of the premier cricket event will be played on July 14.

PAKISTAN WORLD CUP 2019 schedule

Date Day against Venue

May 31 Friday West Indies Nottingham

June 3 Monday England Nottingham

June 7 Friday Sri Lanka Bristol

June 12 Wednesday Australia Taunton

June 16 Sunday India Manchester

June 23 Sunday South Africa Lord’s

June 26 Wednesday New Zealand Birmingham

June 29 Saturday Afghanistan Leeds

July 5 Friday Bangladesh Lord’s