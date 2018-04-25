Share:

“Sandra West died in 1977 and was buried in the front seat of her

Ferrari wearing a white nightgown

in San Antonio, Texas.”

–The Register Guard

Sandra West was prominent in Beverly Hills and socialized with the rich and famous, and in one report, she is compared to today’s Paris Hilton. She was worth $5 million, which was inherited from her husband after he died in 1968.

Her parents owned and operated a children’s clothing store where Sandra often watched the wealthy and famous come and go. Growing up she realized that her dream was to become just like them- wealthy and famous! As she grew older, her looks attracted many men including Frank Sinatara and even Elvis Presley. She eventually started to date an heir to a wealthy oil family from Texas named Sol West.