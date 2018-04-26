Share:

PR LAHORE - The discount card launched by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) on April 12 has offended engineers’ fraternity across the country as it is mostly applicable in Lahore based outlets and a few other cities.

The engineers’ community has termed the launching ceremony a complete flop show and a gimmick to gain votes in upcoming PEC elections.

According to a PEC governing body member, PEC Chairman Javed Saleem Qureshi has misused millions of rupees of the statutory body for getting cheap popularity and strengthening his vote bank amongst the engineers as PEC elections are approaching nearer.

He said the PEC chairman is trying to hide guilt of issuing illegal licences to approximately 48 foreign companies’ without joint ventures with local firms which has badly dented the national exchequer and deprived thousands of engineers from their legal right of jobs.

Keeping in view the ongoing mega projects of China Pakistan Economic corridor (CPEC), he said the maximum number of engineers could be employed there but due to issuing illegal licences to foreign companies, the local engineers are suffering from unemployment.

He claimed that the licences have been issued on the instruction of a federal minister who is at the helm of affairs of both CPEC and PEC to cheer up his blue-eyed and for his vested interest.

After a report aired on a private news channel on the ineligibility of discount card in most of the areas of the country, a healthy debate has been started on social media such as; Facebook, whatsapp, Twitter, Instagram and so on.

Asif Aslam and Babar Ijaz said they asked for discount on Gloria Jeans – a coffee shop – but they were denied. The same thing happened to Talha Waheed at Nandos – an Arabian chain of food outlet.

Amara Ahmad said this card is useless for her as there is no discount on play zones and school fees for her kids and even not a single clothing brand for females is included in the list.

Fahad Khan Hoti said he called a cellular company to get 35% discount but he was disappointed by its response.

Mohsin Raza raised the issue of unemployment and added the discount card is not the need of the hour. He said almost 70% engineers are jobless across the country but he was sorry to say that the PEC was doing nothing.

Arsalan Memon said engineers’ community was happy when the CPEC project was sighed between two time-tested friends because they were expecting maximum benefits from it. But due to dubious policies of incumbent PEC chairman, engineers’ have been deprived of their legal right of jobs badly, he added.