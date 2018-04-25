Share:

KASUR-People suffered physical as well as monetary loss in three fire incidents occurred in different areas of Kasur district the other day.

According to police, a child namely Sanaullah sustained critical burns during a fireworks display at a wedding ceremony in Dena Nath, Phoolnagar, Pattoki tehsil. Local police rushed to the spot, arrested eight persons including the bridegroom and registered a case against them.

A woman sustained critical burns in an attempt to extinguish a fire erupted in her house at Bonga Balochan. She was rushed to Phoolnagar Hospital. In another incident, fire reduced wheat crops worth hundreds of thousands to ashes at Mehmood Khokhar, Kanganpur.