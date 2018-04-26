Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Meteorological Department of Pakistan (PMD) said pollen season would be expected to end soon.

According the PMD official, the Met office has been monitoring the airborne pollen in Islamabad throughout the year and it has installed pollen monitoring devices in different sectors of Islamabad including H-8, E-8, F-10 and G-6.He said the most abundant pollen types in Islamabad are from 8 plant species i. e. Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternatia.