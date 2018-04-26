Share:

LAHORE - As part of its election strategy for the upcoming polls, the PPP has decided to back the independent candidates in the constituencies where it has no candidates of its own, it has been learnt reliably.

PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari who is in Lahore these days shared this strategy with some of his trusted aides who called on him at Bilawal House Lahore on Monday and Tuesday though he set out with the plan months before.

PPP leader has also sought lists of probable candidates from various Punjab districts to see how many of them had the potential to win the election. Under the present situation, the PPP is facing a great dearth of electables as many of its leaders from Punjab have joined the PTI for better prospects.

Last general elections held in May 2013 threw up 11 independent candidates for the National Assembly. But this time around, a good number of electables from Punjab belonging to the PML-N would be contesting the coming elections in their individual capacity. The reason being that they are not sure this time which of the parties was going to form the next government in the wake of the present political turmoil the country is passing through for the last over one year.

The recent formation of Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaaz (JPSM), a group of eight PML-N dissidents, is part of the chain of events which started unfolding after the disqualification of Mian Nawaz Sharif. On Tuesday, two more PML-N lawmakers from south Punjab announced to tender their resignations from membership of Punjab Assembly to join the JPSM. Qaisar Abbas Maqsi and Karam Dad Wahla are the new entrants in this group.

According to JPSM sources, another two PML-N legislators from Muzaffargarh, Alamdar Abbas Qureshi and Malik Ghulam Murtaza Rahim were also going to announce their dissociation from the PML-N on Thursday (today).

According to JPSM leaders, many more are waiting in the wings to leave the ruling party to become part of the movement for creation of a new province in south Punjab.

Asif Zardari is reportedly focusing on two-pronged strategy to create a space for the PPP in Punjab. Apart from backing the independent candidates, efforts are afoot to enlist the support of at least 10 electables from Punjab who could win the election under the banner of the PPP. In this connection, Asif Zardari has assigned responsibilities to party leaders like Mian Manzoor Ahmad Wattoo, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Faisal Saleh Hayat, Makhdum Ahmad Mehmood and Haji Nawaz Khokar to do the needful.

The insiders quoting the ex-president said that party leadership was working on the assumption that the electorate would throw a split mandate this time and the PPP would seek support from the independently elected candidates to form a coalition government in the centre.

A PPP source who sought anonymity said that Asif Zardari was planning to replicate his strategy framed for the last Senate elections in the general elections as well.

