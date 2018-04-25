Share:

HAFIZABAD-The inhabitants of Mohallah Rasheedpura have protested against the torture of three innocent citizens by the city police.

The aggrieved persons submitted application to the DPO regarding their torture by the police who violated the sanctity of their house. They alleged that about 12 policemen of city police station barged on their house in Mohallah Rasheedpura and severally thrashed old-aged Ahmad Ali and his sons Liaqat Ali and Asif by stripping off before their female members. The accused policemen later took them to the office of the DSP Saddar who set them on liberty being innocent.

The DPO directed them to get the medico-legal report from the Trauma Centre but when they visited the Trauma Centre to get the medical report, the doctors, due to pressure of policemen, refused to give them medico-legal report. The family members and the inhabitants of the locality have called upon the RPO and other higher officers to ensure legal action against the accused cops.

Meanwhile, Federal Minster for Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar directed the officers of government departments to complete all the on-going development projects by using standard material by May 31. She warned that no delay would be tolerated.

Chairing the meeting of the officers of the district, she particularly directed the Executive Engineer Public Health Engineer Department to complete the on-going projects before the deadline and warned that no leniency would be shown for completing the projects by using substandard material.

She also reviewed the ongoing operation against encroachments and quacks and directed the officers to continue the campaign to eliminate these menaces. She was told by the DC that so far 90 clinics of the quacks have been sealed and a 10-member special committee has been constituted to continue their crackdown on the quacks and to remove encroachments. Deputy Director Development Shahid Iqbal Bhatti assured the Minister that no compromise would be made on the use of material and all the ongoing projects would be completed before the deadline.