KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has submitted petition in Supreme Court Karachi registry, against recently held census here on Wednesday.

Kamal has taken the plea that it was a deliberate and biased attempt to show less population of Karachi as according to Nadra records, the registered population of Karachi is 21.5 million whereas many areas of Karachi were never included in the census, neither Nadra was consulted nor a third party audit was conducted during the census.

Population of Karachi is not less than 24 million whereas only 15.9 million is shown in recent census which will deprive the financial hub of Sindh and Pakistan not only from its due rights but the development of the city shall be hampered in a manner that would be impossible to reverse the situation.

Kamal has asked how it’s possible that the population of a city could decline where there is a tremendous influx from all across the country.

Mustafa Kamal while criticising the chief minister of Sindh said that it was supposed to be him who fight the case of Karachi in CCI but he demonstrated his biased ignorance toward the city that caters 90 per cent of Sindh revenue and opted to remain silent over the results of census Government of Pakistan, Election commission of Pakistan, Ministry of Statistics government of Pakistan, Nadra, Government of Sindh and bureau of statistics are made respondents in the petition.

The PSP chairman while talking to the media men outside the Supreme Court registry in Karachi said that if mayor and provincial government had a will to solve the problems of Karachi with present available funds, they would’ve done so but the irony is that today court had to intervene in order to supply water and lift garbage from the city whereas during my era courts never intervened as Karachi flourished tremendously, he further added.

Kamal claimed that organisationally PSP is the biggest party of Sindh while by filing the petition we don’t want to delay the upcoming election.