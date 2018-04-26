Share:

LAHORE - After posting gains for last 2 consecutive trading sessions, stock market closed down 158 points or 0.35 percent on Wednesday as investors opted for profit-taking. Volumes during the day improved by 17 percent whereas value was down 5 percent as pressure was seen in selected index heavy weight stocks.

Cement sector remained the major loser withholding 47 points from the index on rumors of cut in cement prices per bag. E&P sector also dipped withdrawing 29 points from the index as international oil prices were down 1.5 percent.

EPCL and PAEL remained the volume leaders. EPCL rallied 2 percent on announcement of anti dumping duties on PVC. On the other hand, PAEL remained under pressure (down 4 percent) due to disappointing 1Q2018 financial result.

Top 5 scrips including HBL (-1 percent), PKGS (-5pc), COLG (-4.9pc), BAFL (-2.8pc) & DGKC (-2.2pc) contributed 88 points to the index decline whereas stocks including DAWH (+1.7pc ), HASCOL (+5pc), MCB (+1 percent), PAKT (+1.9 percent) & GLAXO (+4.2 percent) added 70 points to the index gain.

Ghandhara Industries also announced its 1Q2018 profitability disclosing earnings of Rs16.6/share up from Rs9.4/share during 1Q2017. Cherat Cement (CHCC) declared earnings of Rs2.5/share, down 18 percent YoY.

Kot Addu Power (KAPCO), in its 1Q2018 results notice, reported earnings of Rs2.5/share, down 15 percent YoY. Asian markets went into reverse on Wednesday, tracking fresh losses on Wall Street as investors fret about rising US Treasury yields and speculation that interest rates will rise four times this year.