KARACHI - A five-member Joint Investigation Team constituted to probe the extrajudicial killing of the South Waziristan’s youngster Naseemullah alias Naqeebullah Mehsud has made former District Malir SSP Rao Anwar responsible for the incident.

According to details, the JIT has completed its investigation and in the report it has held the Rao Anwar responsible for the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah and three others and had also declared the incident as an act of terrorism.

The report compiled by DPO Bhawalpur states that two men namely Muhammad Sabir and Muhammad Ishaq who were abducted from Bhawalpur and killed along with the Naqeebullah had no criminal record.

JIT reports said that SSP Anwar has killed Naqeebullah and others extra judicially. Former SSP along with other policemen has carried out act to terrorism as the JIT has not find any criminal record of the people those were killed by Anwar‘s team, the report said.

It further stated that Anwar‘s team also misguide the media by hiding the real facts of the fake encounters. During these illegal acts the Anwar with the assistance of his team hide the evidences of fake encounters and also misused their authorities.

The JIT members also took assistance from the geo-fencing and forensic report in compiling the report against the SSP Anwar and his team while the DNA report also suggested that all the four people were killed separately in two rooms.

Report revealed that blood stains of the two people on the carpet of one room while they also found the blood stains of all the four in another room which suggested that they were killed in two rooms separately and then their bodies were dumped in a single room. Report further said that deceased Nazar Jan was killed with a close range.

The JIT also visited the encounter site along with the SSP Anwar after his arrest, adding that SSP Anwar did not able to prove himself innocent. The report also revealed that SSP Anwar was present at the encounter site.

A JIT official told media men that interim charge sheet will be submitted to the court and the police was also making efforts for the arrest of remaining 12 policemen.