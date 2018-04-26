Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday extended till April 30 interim bails granted earlier to the accused involved in mismanagement and corruption in Punjab Saaf Pani Company and directed them to approach the relevant forum for their grievances.

Justice Shehbaz Ali Rizvi was hearing the petition moved by General Manager Waseem and others challenging their role in the corruption case. Additional prosecutor general Abdul Samad Khan appeared before the court and submitted that Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) was investigating the matter which had now referred it to NAB authorities. The prosecutor said that the single bench had no jurisdiction to hear the bail petition of the accused persons, pleading that the accused be ordered to approach the relevant forum for their bails.

The bench extended the bail and directed the accused to approach the relevant forum for remedy of their grievances.

28-year old project of Baab-i-Pakistan: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday gave two and half months time to the provincial government to complete the process of tender regarding construction of ‘Baab-i-Pakistan’ project.

A division bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan was hearing the appeal moved by Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed. The appellant through his counsel Advocate Sheraz Zaka argued that the project had been pending for last 28 years. The national exchequer bear a huge loss by the change of design and the entire project, he said. He asked the court to order the provincial government to complete the project as soon as possible.

Model Town killings case

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday retuned to Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s counsel record of the evidence what it had claimed enough for the trial court to summons 12 politicians including former premier Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and law minister Rana Sanaullah in Model Town killings’ case.

A three-member bench, led by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, directed the PAT’s counsel to present in the shape of a book all evidence. The bench also rejected the objections raised by the PAT’s counsel about appearance of Prosecutor General Punjab PGP Ehtesham Qadir in the case.

During the proceedings, PAT’s counsel Rai Bashir presented complete record of the evidence on the Model Town massacre and claimed that appearance of PGP Ehtesham Qadir in the case was as if he was there only to represent the accused party. At this, the bench asked the PAT’s counsel to prove his stance as to why he was saying so, and rejected the objection in this regard.

The bench observed that the PGP was only answering to the questions being posed to him in the case. The court directed PGP to remain present during the proceedings of the case. The bench put off further hearing until May 11, because of the unavailability of one of its members. The PAT’s counsel would argue on the case.

Previously, the bench had summoned former Punjab Police Chief Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera.

On last Saturday, Chief Justice of Pakistan took suo motu notice of

delay in dispensation of justice to the victim families of Model Town killings’ case and directed the high court to decide all the relevant appeals and petitions within two weeks.

At least 14 people died and 85 others got injured when clash erupted between police and the PAT workers over the issue of barriers lying outside Minhajul Quran Secretariat in June 2014.