Share:

MULTAN-Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has said that Senate election was just a trailer and the real film will be played in 2018 election, claiming that PPP would form next government.

Addressing a news conference here on Wednesday, the former PM said that today chairman, deputy chairman and opposition leader in Senate were from PPP. He said that those who switched parties had no future. He said that over 8,000 people benefited from NRO and he was the only one who fell prey to it. He said that he had served the disqualification sentence and now there was no use in going into review.

He said that the South Punjab always played key role in politics and this region is favourite of PPP too. He added that the PPP made ministers from South Punjab as it gave importance to this area. He said that the PPP presented 18th amendment to eliminate sense of deprivations from South Punjab.

He said that all parties supported him and his government did legislation for the province. He said that the stance of Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaaz is in line with PPP’s manifesto as it is the only party that raised the loudest voice for the province. He disclosed that he is in contact with leaders of the Mahaaz on directives of party leadership.

He said that free, fair and transparent elections should be held in the country. He said that many appeals were filed against delimitations but PPP did not go into any direct appeal. He said that the PPP got all provinces their rights.

He said that three chief ministers walked out of meeting of council o common interests, adding that PPP stood with the people of FATA. “It is their right to join mainstream national politics. They demand immediate enforcement of FATA reforms,” he added.