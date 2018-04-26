Share:

KHYBER AGENCY:- Six coalminers died of suffocation on Tuesday evening due to presence of a poisonous gas inside a mine in Kalakhel area of Tehsil Bara while 9 miners fall unconscious, who were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar. Locals said that the miners were busy in digging activity deep inside the mine as suddenly the poisonous gas filled the space. Locals and the rescue workers in joint efforts retrieved the bodies and shifted the unconscious men to a hospital. The deceased were identified as Azizullah, Basar Ali, Nisar Ali, Kareem, Shah Saud and Mehboob Alam of Shangla district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.–Staff Reporter