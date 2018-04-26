Share:

BADIN - The small industries estates (SIE) were introduced in Badin, Mithi, Thatta, Sujawal and other districts of Sindh to reduce unemployment, poverty and boost up small and micro business. Lack of interest by government and its carelessness has turned such projects as source of officials to make their properties and monthly salaries for the employees recruited in huge number. Badin small industry estate which comprises more than 22 acres and among four has been occupied by the land grabbers and more than 100 plots are deprived of essential facilities and assistance.

Water supply ponds were constructed for supply of water to the small industries and inhabitants but unfortunately these have been occupied by the land grabbers.

The estate lacks drainage system, roads and electricity and such circumstances were creating hurdles for facilitation of machinery and other required material.

It was learnt that despite lack of facilities, allottees were being fined for non-utilisation and non-construction and in this connection more than Rs5 million were deposited to industrial department. Allottees were unable to introduce any small industry and play part to boost up economy.

Affectees have demanded the government to provide basic amenities to Badin small industry estate and protect investment of small industrialists.