islamabad-A high level national and provincial “Malaria Control and Elimination task force” needs to be established to further sensitize and mobilize the domestic resources and track the progress towards ‘Malaria Free Pakistan by 2030’, speakers said on Wednesday.

The statement issued said that the ministry of National Health Services (NHS) commemorated the world malaria day here at National Institute for Health (NIH) to reaffirm the commitment towards malaria elimination.

National Coordinator of Malaria Professor Dr Aamer Ikram said malaria is a disease having severe socio-economic and health consequences. Government of Pakistan at the Federal and Provincial levels in collaboration with the partners has shown their commitment towards ‘malaria control and elimination’ from the country, he said.

He also added that federal and provincial governments are spending a huge chunk of resources for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of malaria. Partners like The Global Fund are also investing to control and eliminate malaria from Pakistan.

Dr Aamer Ikram said that the Global Fund has provided support of more than 100 Million US Dollars over the last five years to implement a malaria grant. The Global Fund grant is currently being implemented in 66 highest endemic districts and agencies of FATA, KP, Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab.

With the same support, more than 4000 diagnostic and treatment centres have been established so that each suspected case is tested and the confirmed cases are treated with quality drugs. More than 14 million bed nets have been distributed. In 2018, additional 3 million bed nets will be distributed in 12 highest endemic districts/agencies of Pakistan. In 2019, 2.7 million bed nets will be distributed in 17 districts/agencies of Pakistan.

He further said Pakistan is making a significant progress towards achieving the global targets set for the control and elimination of Malaria. Incidence of deadly form of falciparum malaria has been remarkably reduced over the last five years. This was made possible with the support of partner agencies, donor organizations and private sector.

On this occasion Dr Baseer Khan Achakzai Director Malaria said that malaria Control has prepared national strategies, policies and guidelines which are aligned with targets of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and WHO ‘Global Technical Strategy’. Introduction and expansion of effective interventions such as the use Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs), Artemesinin based Combination Therapies (ACTs) for the treatment of falciparum malaria and the promotion of long lasting Insecticide treated bed Nets (LLINs) has brought a revolution in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention program of the country. Government of Pakistan is planning to integrate all the vector borne disease control programs under one umbrella to achieve maximum results as the mode of spread is same.