Sethi rejects criticism on Hassan Ali

NEW DELHI - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi on Wednesday played down pacer Hassan Ali's behaviour at the Attari-Wagah border during the traditional flag-lowering ceremony. In a video uploaded on social media, the 24-year-old pacer could be seen mocking the Border Security Force (BSF) of India as he emulated the Ranger, patted his thigh and flexed his muscles at the Indian soldiers and spectators on the other side before doing his signature wicket-taking celebration step. "Cricket teams always go to the Wagah border. Fast bowlers do what they do. I do not attribute any importance to it," Sethi said. "I do not want to discuss, otherwise you will bring politics into it," the PCB chief said on the sidelines of the ICC's quarterly meeting. The PCB had incidentally shared pictures of Ali and his teammates visiting the border to see the ceremonial lowering of the flag. Sethi, meanwhile, reiterated that they have a "binding contract" with the BCCI to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023. –Agencies

Pakistan face Nepal in South Asian semis

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan thrashed Bhuttan 3-0 in the South Asia Regional Qualifying Event U-12 to book berth in the semifinals against Nepal in Kathmandu. Pakistan played two matches on Wednesday as first they demolished Bhutan 3-0 and later, they lost against hosts Nepal 1-2. In the first match against Bhutan, Bilal Asim hammered Jigme Pema Namgyel 6-0, 6-0, while in the second match, M Huzaifa Khan hammered Tashi Nema Tshering 6-0, 6-0 and in doubles, Hamid/Bilal routed Gyeltshen/Namgyel 6-1 and 6-0. In Nepal matches, Aki Zuben Rawat beat Bilal Asim 6-2, 6-2, Hamid Israr beat Aarav Samrat Hada 6-2, 6-3 while in must-win doubles, Aki Zuben Rawat/Aarav Samrat Hada beat Huzaifa/Bilal 6-0, 6-1. Pakistan will play Nepal in first semifinal and India will play Sri Lanka in the second.–Staff Reporter

Imad travels to England for treatment

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim left for England on early Wednesday morning from Islamabad to get his knee treated. Imad has not played a competitive game after suffering a head injury in the match against Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). However, during his time off the field, the Cardiff-born left-hander also suffered a relapse of his knee injury which he originally sustained during the T10 competition in December last year. Because of that, Imad was also not selected for the national team in the three-match T20I series against West Indies in early April. Sources confirmed that Imad will work with a knee specialist in England and is eyeing a return to the national team for the two-match T20I series against Scotland in July. Imad, so far, has represented Pakistan in 30 ODIs and 25 T20Is, where he has collectively scored 552 runs and claimed 55 wickets.–Agencies

PCB summons Jamshed on May 4

LAHORE -The Anti-Corruption Tribunal of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has summoned former opener Nasir Jamshed on May 4 concerning his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal, which rocked the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) second edition. Jamshed, who resides in England, has been asked to appear in front of the tribunal which comprises of three members — Justice (retd) Fazal, Aaqib Javed and Shahzaib Masood. The 28-year-old has been accused by the PCB for violating five clauses of the board’s anti-corruption code. However, Jamshed has rejected those allegations. The Lahore-born left-hander has represented Pakistan in two Tests, 48 ODIs and 18 T20Is, where he has scored 1,832 runs collectively with the help of three centuries and 10 half-centuries. Jamshed, who made his debut for Pakistan in 2008 in Karachi, hasn’t played in an international match since March 2015.–Staff Reporter

Rehman bowls Dharampura Gym to victory

LAHORE – Rehman Qadir bowled Dharampura Gymkhana Cricket Club to thumping 7-wickets win over Young Prince Club in the 1st Cannon Foam Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament match here at the Township Green Ground on Wednesday. Rehman Qadir, who is son of former great leg spinner Abdul Qadir, grabbed 7 wickets for his team and was named player of the match and also helped his team enter the pre-quarterfinal round. Batting first, Young Prince Cricket Club scored 167-10 in the allotted overs. Nasir Shah slammed 67, M Bilal 36 and Dilwar Khan 25. For Dharampura Gym, Rehman Qadir grabbed 7-49 while M Zahid bagged 2 wickets. In reply, Dharampura Gymkhana achieved the target for the loss of 3 wickets. Arslan Khan hammered 58, Abdulman 39, Awais Sarwar 30 and Rehman Qadir 28.–Staff Reporter