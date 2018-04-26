Share:

ISLAMABAD - The imports of tea into the country witnessed 9.65pc increase during the first three quarters of the ongoing fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan imported tea worth $411.231 million during July-March (2017-18) against the imports of $450.932 million in July-March (2016-17), according to the

latest data of PBS. Overall food group imports into the country witnessed increase of 4.51pc during the period under review by growing from $4.526 billion last year to $4.730 billion during the ongoing fiscal year, the data revealed.