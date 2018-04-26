Share:

Three men approached the Lahore High Court on Wednesday, seeking directives for police to recover their ‘wife’. Gujrat residents Khalid, Sabir and Atif filed the petitions in the court, alleging that at the same time Misbah Rani tied the knot with them separately, looted their homes and fled. They claimed that their marriage was according to the Sharia law and local tradition. The petitioners said that they had come to know that she had married to another man and had been living with him after robbing them of valuables and cash. Khalid said she married him, and just within the three days of their marriage she took everything from his house and ran way. He said she took money and ornaments from the home. Sabir said she looted Rs 600,000 after their marriage and then she disappeared. Atif, the third husband, alleged that Misbah Rani took huge amount from the home and ran away. Misbah had too approached the Lahore High Court for quashing an FIR lodged by Sabir against her over charges of looting his money. –Staff Reporter

Moot on basic techniques in forensic pathology begins

University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice Chancellor Prof Mehmood Shoukat has said that forensic pathology was becoming a neglected field because of lack of passion among the doctors. Addressing at the inaugural session of a three-day workshop on “Basic Techniques in Forensic Pathology”, here at UHS on Wednesday, he said that to meet the public interest, forensic pathologist had to be knowledgeable and highly skilled, the system had to be robust and the system’s immediate and long-term integrity needed to be assured. Prof Mehmood Shaukat urged the doctors to improve their skill and do their best to revise antiquated procedures in forensic pathology. He specially stressed the need of revising autopsy techniques. Renowned pathologist, Prof AH Nagi, said that autopsy was a science. He said that forensic pathology was needed to be incorporated in basic training. UHS Pathology department’s head, Prof Nadia Naseem, said that forensic pathology had been included as a mandatory component in PhD course work at the uni. She said that the main objective of the workshop was to develop a systematic approach to forensic autopsy including evaluation of gross, microscopic, biochemical and genetic evidence. UHS Forensic Sciences department’s head Dr Allah Rakha and noted pathologist Prof IA Naveed also spoke.–Staff Reporter