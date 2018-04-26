Share:

KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested at least two dozen outlaws in various raids conducted in different parts of the city here on Wednesday.

Rangers claimed to have arrested at least 17 outlaws including operatives associated with Muttahida Quami Movement London and Lyari gang war while recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of accused persons.

Rangers spokesperson said that three MQM-London operatives have been arrested in a raid conducted in Zaman Town area of Korangi. The accused persons arrested were including Nasir Akber, Farooq Ahmed and Muhammad Hussain. Rangers said that the accused persons were wanted to the police in various cases of target killing, robberies and other criminal activities. Rangers troops also raided in Kalakot area of Lyari while arrested at least four accused Lyari gangsters including Mazhar, Ghulam Qadir, Muhammad Ali and Kamran.

The accused persons were wanted to the police in various sort of criminal activities. Rangers and police in joint raid conducted in Bilal Colony, Korangi while arrested an extortionist Jumma Khan.

Rangers arrested nine more accused persons in raids conducted FB Area, Landhi, Awami Colony and Bilal Colony while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. The accused persons were later handed over to the police for legal formalities.

Meanwhile, Karachi police claimed to have arrested at least seven accused persons in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city.

Police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.